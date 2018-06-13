Businessman heads to court over City of CT utilities bill
Alexander Penglides is challenging the City of Cape Town after it cut the water supply to his Goodwood property last month.
CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town businessman is taking on the city in court over a hefty utilities bill that's jeopardised his business.
The city allegedly did so after he failed to settle a hefty electricity bill which he claims is the result of a faulty meter.
The lawyer representing Penglides says although the city has reconnected the water supply, albeit with a low pressure flow, he's continuing with legal action.
The Western Cape High Court was to hear an urgent application on Wednesday from Penglides to get the supply up and running again.
But the City's lawyer has requested a postponement so that he can file answering papers. The municipality plans to oppose the motion.
Penglides says he's been in a dispute with the city since 2014 when it installed an electricity meter that allegedly only took estimated readings instead of actual readings.
This led to "excessive electricity charges" amounting to more than R209,000 which the businessman refuses to pay.
He claims the car dealership and an office on the property cannot use enough to be push the property into the "high user" category.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
