Berning Ntlemeza's daughter charged with crimen injuria & intimidation

JOHANNESBURG - More than two years after the case was opened, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has decided to formally charge Anele Ntlemeza, the daughter of the former head of the Hawks, Berning Ntlemeza.

The intimidation case was opened by Hawks captain Boitumelo Ramahlaha after he was allegedly threatened by the younger Ntlemeza.

Captain Ramahlaha’s problems started when he opened a case against the then Hawks head, Berning Ntlemeza, for allegedly interfering in a case against one of his daughter’s boyfriends.

Then in 2016, it's alleged Anele Ntlemeza, a police officer herself, employed by Crime Intelligence in Limpopo, threatened to murder Ramahlaha claiming he was harassing her family.

On Monday, the NPA informed Ramahlaha that they would charge Ntlemeza with crimen injuria and intimidation.

Attorney Yolandi Hewetson welcomed the NPA’s decision but says she’s still concerned by continued attempts to frustrate her client's career.

