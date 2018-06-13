Another Mpumalanga school torched

The provincial Education Department says three classrooms at the Ditau Secondary School in the Bushbuckridge Local Municipality were destroyed in the latest blaze.

JOHANNESBURG - Another school has been torched in Mpumalanga - bringing to four the number of schools targeted in the province since last week.

Spokesperson Jasper Zwane said: “We are therefore appealing to our communities to identify those who are behind this. Someone must be found and be arrested and be convicted to a long jail term. It can serve as a deterrent but also to send a message that such actions are not condoned.”

It follows similar arson attacks last week following a by-election that didn't yield a favourable outcome for some residents.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)