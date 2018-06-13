Popular Topics
Another Mpumalanga school torched

The provincial Education Department says three classrooms at the Ditau Secondary School in the Bushbuckridge Local Municipality were destroyed in the latest blaze.

Picture: Pixabay
Picture: Pixabay
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Another school has been torched in Mpumalanga - bringing to four the number of schools targeted in the province since last week.

The provincial Education Department says three classrooms at the Ditau Secondary School in the Bushbuckridge Local Municipality were destroyed in the latest blaze.

Spokesperson Jasper Zwane said: “We are therefore appealing to our communities to identify those who are behind this. Someone must be found and be arrested and be convicted to a long jail term. It can serve as a deterrent but also to send a message that such actions are not condoned.”

It follows similar arson attacks last week following a by-election that didn't yield a favourable outcome for some residents.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

