Another Mpumalanga school torched
The provincial Education Department says three classrooms at the Ditau Secondary School in the Bushbuckridge Local Municipality were destroyed in the latest blaze.
JOHANNESBURG - Another school has been torched in Mpumalanga - bringing to four the number of schools targeted in the province since last week.
The provincial Education Department says three classrooms at the Ditau Secondary School in the Bushbuckridge Local Municipality were destroyed in the latest blaze.
Spokesperson Jasper Zwane said: “We are therefore appealing to our communities to identify those who are behind this. Someone must be found and be arrested and be convicted to a long jail term. It can serve as a deterrent but also to send a message that such actions are not condoned.”
It follows similar arson attacks last week following a by-election that didn't yield a favourable outcome for some residents.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Mkhwebane apologises to MPs for missing Parly meeting
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 12 June 2018
-
Zille: Public Protector clearly doesn’t understand Constitution
-
14 South Africans make it into 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list
-
10 'worst municipalities' in Parliament over R14 billion debt
-
SA Friends of Israel 'outraged' after Joburg MMC suspended
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.