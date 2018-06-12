Willies Mchunu receives final Moerane Commission report
The commission probed the killings that have rocked the province since 2011 amid reports that the crimes were politically motivated.
JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal premier’s office has confirmed it’s received the final report from the Moerane Commission of Inquiry.
The commission probed the killings that have rocked the province since 2011 amid reports that the crimes were politically motivated. At least 100 people were murdered since 2014.
The report contains submissions given over two years. Premier Willies Mchunu will now have 21 days to examine it before tabling it in Parliament.
The premier's spokesperson Thami Ngidi said: “It might well be that he requires fewer days than 21, after which he then has to table the report in Parliament, through the Speaker and portfolio committee.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
