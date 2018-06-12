WC ANC considers no-confidence motion against Zille over colonialism tweets
The ANC that it will decide at a caucus meeting on Tuesday whether to bring another motion in light of the Public Protector’s findings over Helen Zille's colonialism tweets.
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says it’s considering bringing another motion of no confidence in Premier Helen Zille in light of the Public Protector’s findings regarding her controversial tweets about colonialism.
Busisiwe Mkhwebane says that Zille’s tweets were offensive and insensitive and has ordered the provincial Speaker to act against her within 30 days.
The ANC, which filed the complaint against Zille, says that it’s been vindicated by the Public Protector’s findings.
But Zille says she plans to challenge the findings.
Almost a year ago, the ANC lost a motion of no confidence in Zille over her tweets about colonialism.
It now says that it will decide at a caucus meeting on Tuesday whether to bring another motion in light of the Public Protector’s findings.
ANC Western Cape spokesperson Yonela Diko says: “It is likely when we bring a vote of no confidence against Helen Zille and the Speaker allows a secret ballot, Helen Zille will go."
Zille’s spokesperson Michael Mpofu says that Zille does not accept the Public Protector's finding.
“The premier has already informed the Public Protector that the finding is unlawful and irrational.”
The ANC says that Zille should spare herself the humiliation and resign as premier.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Politics
-
[CARTOON] Life's a Beach for the KZN ANC
-
City of Joburg gives ANC until Friday to pay up R300k or lose property
-
ANC WC 'vindicated' by Mkhwebane’s finding on Zille's colonialism tweets
-
I will resign as speaker today - Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse
-
Mkhwebane: Zille’s colonialism tweet violated ethics code, Constitution
-
[WATCH] #ZumaCharges: Zuma threatens to expose those who provoke him
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.