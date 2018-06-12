WC ANC considers no-confidence motion against Zille over colonialism tweets

The ANC that it will decide at a caucus meeting on Tuesday whether to bring another motion in light of the Public Protector’s findings over Helen Zille's colonialism tweets.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says it’s considering bringing another motion of no confidence in Premier Helen Zille in light of the Public Protector’s findings regarding her controversial tweets about colonialism.

Busisiwe Mkhwebane says that Zille’s tweets were offensive and insensitive and has ordered the provincial Speaker to act against her within 30 days.

The ANC, which filed the complaint against Zille, says that it’s been vindicated by the Public Protector’s findings.

But Zille says she plans to challenge the findings.

Almost a year ago, the ANC lost a motion of no confidence in Zille over her tweets about colonialism.

It now says that it will decide at a caucus meeting on Tuesday whether to bring another motion in light of the Public Protector’s findings.

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Yonela Diko says: “It is likely when we bring a vote of no confidence against Helen Zille and the Speaker allows a secret ballot, Helen Zille will go."

Zille’s spokesperson Michael Mpofu says that Zille does not accept the Public Protector's finding.

“The premier has already informed the Public Protector that the finding is unlawful and irrational.”

The ANC says that Zille should spare herself the humiliation and resign as premier.

