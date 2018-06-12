[WATCH] SA could face 'unled revolution,' Malema warns
The EFF leader made the remarks during an interview Turkey’s TRT World news network.
CAPE TOWN – Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has warned that South Africa could face a revolution in the future.
The EFF leader made the remarks during an interview with Turkey’s TRT World news network, published on 9 June 2018.
“There will be a revolution in this country, I tell you now. There will be unled revolution. An unled revolution is the highest form of anarchy.”
Malema also says they’ve not called for white people to be murdered.
“I’m saying to you, we have not called for the killing of white people… at least for now.”
The presenter then challenged Malema, saying his comments could be understood as “genocidal call”.
“Cry babies, cry babies,” he responded, as the presenter questioned his remarks.
WATCH: EFF leader Julius Malema on TRT World's 'Crossing The Line' show.
In April, during the party’s land expropriation without compensation rally in George, he told supporters that white people have a role to play to South Africa but would need to “share the land”.
Malema is expected in court in July, on charges of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act. In 2014, he urged members to occupy vacant land wherever they find it.
