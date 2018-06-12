Two people killed in bus accident in Joburg

It's understood that the bus, carrying over 60 passengers, overturned on Tuesday morning after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

JOHANNESBURG – Two people have been killed in a bus accident on the N12 west near the Xavier Street off-ramp.

All lanes on that road have been closed off to traffic and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.