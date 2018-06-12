Two people killed in bus accident in Joburg

May: My response to deadly Grenfell fire was not good enough
JOHANNESBURG – Two people have been killed in a bus accident on the N12 west near the Xavier Street off-ramp.
It's understood that the bus, carrying over 60 passengers, overturned on Tuesday morning after the driver lost control of the vehicle.
All lanes on that road have been closed off to traffic and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.
@CityofJoburgZA motorists urged to use alternate routes #BusAccident N12 west closed from Kliprivier off ramp @CityofJoburgEMS @CoJPublicSafety pic.twitter.com/juGwelMWU1— Nana Radebe (@radebe_nana) June 12, 2018
