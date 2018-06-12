Popular Topics
Thousands descend on Joburg CBD in protest over cash-in-transit heists

The security workers are affiliated to Fedusa and the Motor Transport Workers Union.

Security workers and G4S vans seen during a protest in Johannesburg against cash-in-transit heists on 12 June 2018. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
Security workers and G4S vans seen during a protest in Johannesburg against cash-in-transit heists on 12 June 2018. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
46 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of security workers are making their way through the Johannesburg CBD, where they will demand that government take decisive action following the recent spike in cash-in-transit heists across the country.

The security workers, affiliated to Fedusa and the Motor Transport Workers Union, are marching to the office of Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, where they will hand over a list of demands.

Cash-in-transit vehicles are moving through the streets, with workers saying enough is enough.

There’s an air of camaraderie, as union bosses lead the massive convoy through the city center.

Workers have accused government of being slow to react to the increase in attacks on cash vans.

Some can be seen carrying placards which read "Without us South Africa is cashless" and "God will not bless you with heist money".

They say President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet need to take action fast.

SAPS INTERVENTION

Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced a high-visibility and intelligence-driven campaign to tackle aggravated robberies such as cash-in-transit heists, armed robberies and hijackings.

The minister made the announcement in Pretoria where he was flanked by National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and newly appointed Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya.

The latest figures reveal there have been at least 140 cash van robberies since the start of the year, many of which involve brazen daylight attacks, gunfights and explosions on suburban streets.

The minister vowed to deal with violent crimes, including heists.

"Our intention is to combat crime, among others, cash-in-transit heists, car hijackings, murders, house robberies, gang violence and related crimes, taxi violence and related crimes."

Nkosi-Malobane also announced that about 7,000 officers were deployed to deal with cash-in-transit heists in the province.

For a map of the latest cash in transit heists in South Africa, click here.

Additional reporting by Barry Bateman & Gia Nicolaides.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

