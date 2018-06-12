Thousands descend on Joburg CBD in protest over cash-in-transit heists

The security workers are affiliated to Fedusa and the Motor Transport Workers Union.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of security workers are making their way through the Johannesburg CBD, where they will demand that government take decisive action following the recent spike in cash-in-transit heists across the country.

The security workers, affiliated to Fedusa and the Motor Transport Workers Union, are marching to the office of Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, where they will hand over a list of demands.

[WATCH] #CashHeists #MTWUMarch When the march began earlier this morning. Hundreds of cash in transit vehicles moving through Braamfontein, demanding government take better action soon against the rise in cash in transit heists. [KS/SZ] pic.twitter.com/jxO4MHKUKt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 12, 2018

#MTWUMarch [WATCH]Workers are calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa and his cabinet to speed up action in dealing with the crisis in the cash-in-transit industry. [KS] pic.twitter.com/qo1kAzyrfE — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 12, 2018

Cash-in-transit vehicles are moving through the streets, with workers saying enough is enough.

There’s an air of camaraderie, as union bosses lead the massive convoy through the city center.

Workers have accused government of being slow to react to the increase in attacks on cash vans.

Some can be seen carrying placards which read "Without us South Africa is cashless" and "God will not bless you with heist money".

They say President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet need to take action fast.

#MTWUMarch Thousands of security officers from Motor Transport Workers Union are marching today demanding an immediate end to the senseless slaughter of their colleagues in the recent scourge of cash-in-transit heists. [KS] pic.twitter.com/Zx2nVHR0o9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 12, 2018

SAPS INTERVENTION

Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele has announced a high-visibility and intelligence-driven campaign to tackle aggravated robberies such as cash-in-transit heists, armed robberies and hijackings.

The minister made the announcement in Pretoria where he was flanked by National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole and newly appointed Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya.

The latest figures reveal there have been at least 140 cash van robberies since the start of the year, many of which involve brazen daylight attacks, gunfights and explosions on suburban streets.

The minister vowed to deal with violent crimes, including heists.

"Our intention is to combat crime, among others, cash-in-transit heists, car hijackings, murders, house robberies, gang violence and related crimes, taxi violence and related crimes."

Nkosi-Malobane also announced that about 7,000 officers were deployed to deal with cash-in-transit heists in the province.

For a map of the latest cash in transit heists in South Africa, click here.

Additional reporting by Barry Bateman & Gia Nicolaides.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)