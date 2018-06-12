Suspension of Health MMC Phalatse an ‘attack on freedom of speech’
The Jewish Board of Deputies’ Marc Pozniak believes Mpho Phalatse is being blackmailed for exercising her basic constitutional right.
JOHANNESBURG - The Jewish Board of Deputies has reacted to the suspension of Johannesburg’s MMC for Health, calling it an attack on freedom of speech.
Earlier on Tuesday, Mayor Herman Mashaba suspended Mpho Phalatse for publicly declaring that the city is a friend of Israel.
Phalatse made the remarks at the South African Friend of Israel national conference over the weekend.
The Jewish Board of Deputies’ Marc Pozniak believes Phalatse is being blackmailed for exercising her basic constitutional right.
“This is an attack on free speech and freedom of association and it should be something in our opinion that concerns far more than the SA Jewish Board of Deputies.”
But Mashaba’s argument is that she shouldn’t have attributed her personal remarks to the city.
“My disappointment stems from the attribution of those statements to the City of Johannesburg on a matter of such emotional and sensitive nature.”
Mashaba has called on all councillors not to allow the breakdown of social cohesion in the city.
We call on the Mayor to remove Murderous Apartheid Israel’s friend, MMC for Health and Social Development Mpho Phalatse. pic.twitter.com/nrUAmKB6O9— @effjoburg (@effjoburg) June 11, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Eskom strike looms over pay increases
-
Planned strike by NUM & Numsa over pay increases at Eskom is ‘illegal’
-
[WATCH] SA could face 'unled revolution,' Malema warns
-
[CARTOON] Life's a Beach for the KZN ANC
-
Mashaba suspends MMC for declaring Joburg a 'friend of Israel'
-
‘Mkhwebane not empowered to investigate infringements of Bill of Rights’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.