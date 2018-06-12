'Some Revolutionary Council members asked to give info on alleged plot to kill'

The group’s Lucky Kgabi says they are not prepared to divulge more details for now.

JOHANNESBURG - The Revolutionary Council has confirmed some of its members have given warning statements to the Hawks in Mahikeng in the case of an alleged plot to kill local municipality Speaker Thedeus Nebe.

However, the group’s Lucky Kgabi says they are not prepared to divulge more details for now.

“It is true that some of us were called by the Hawks to come and give warning statements. Apparently, there’s a case opened against us of conspiracy to commit murder. Because the matter is now at an initial stage, we don’t want to talk too much about the issue nor go into details nor the merits of the case.”

Eyewitness News has also been reliably informed that a former employee at the Department of Health and member of the North West African National Congress (ANC) provincial executive committee, Mmoloki Cwaile, was given a warning statement on the same matter on Tuesday afternoon.

Both the council and Cwaile led the call for the removal of Supra Mahumapelo as premier during the violent protest in the North West.

The Hawks have not yet been available for comment.

