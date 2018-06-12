Sibanye-Stillwater to investigate how miners ended up in abandoned shaft

Five miners entered the abandoned shaft with poor ventilation on Monday and are said to have died from heat exhaustion.

JOHANNESBURG - Management at Sibanye-Stillwater say they are hopeful that retrieval operations at its Ikamva shaft will come to an end soon.

The search for a fifth miner is still underway after the bodies of three other employees were retrieved from the shaft overnight.

The fourth miner was located and declared deceased in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The five miners entered the abandoned shaft with poor ventilation on Monday and are said to have died from heat exhaustion.

Mine management says a process to retrieve the body of the fourth miner is now underway.

The mine's Thabsile Phumo says the families will be called soon to identify the bodies.

Phumo says an investigation is underway to determine how the miners ended up in the shaft as it is abandoned and not operational.

"An investigation will take place to determine the circumstances of them entering the shaft."

At least 18 people have died at Sibanye’s mines this year, including seven who were trapped underground at the Masakhane mine last month.