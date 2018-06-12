Sibanye-Stillwater ‘still unable’ to locate 5th miner

Spokesperson for Sibanye-Stillwater mine Thabisile Phumo says efforts to get to the miner, which have now entered their second night, are still underway.

JOHANNESBURG – Sibanye-Stillwater says it is still unable to locate a fifth miner believed to have been killed at its Kloof Ikamva Mine near Westonaria.

Four of the workers perished from heat exhaustion on Monday.

This is the seventh tragedy at a Sibanye operation since the start of this year, and unions are calling on Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe to hold the mine accountable.

“It’s a very tragic situation and we’d like to, obviously, send our condolences to families, colleagues and friends of the four mineworkers who passed on. We remain hopeful that we’d able to find the fifth employee.”

Earlier, Mantashe condemned the recent mining tragedy the mine, calling on the industry to strengthen safety measures at its operations.

Parliament’s committee for Mineral Resources has also reacted to the recent deaths. The committee has questioned why mine managers are still employed while they fail to ensure the safety of workers.

The committee has also criticised senior managers for prioritising profits over the safety of mine workers.

Additional reporting by Kgomotso Modise.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)