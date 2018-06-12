Sibanye-Stillwater ‘still unable’ to locate 5th miner
Spokesperson for Sibanye-Stillwater mine Thabisile Phumo says efforts to get to the miner, which have now entered their second night, are still underway.
JOHANNESBURG – Sibanye-Stillwater says it is still unable to locate a fifth miner believed to have been killed at its Kloof Ikamva Mine near Westonaria.
Four of the workers perished from heat exhaustion on Monday.
This is the seventh tragedy at a Sibanye operation since the start of this year, and unions are calling on Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe to hold the mine accountable.
Spokesperson for Sibanye-Stillwater mine Thabisile Phumo says efforts to get to the miner, which have now entered their second night, are still underway.
“It’s a very tragic situation and we’d like to, obviously, send our condolences to families, colleagues and friends of the four mineworkers who passed on. We remain hopeful that we’d able to find the fifth employee.”
Earlier, Mantashe condemned the recent mining tragedy the mine, calling on the industry to strengthen safety measures at its operations.
Parliament’s committee for Mineral Resources has also reacted to the recent deaths. The committee has questioned why mine managers are still employed while they fail to ensure the safety of workers.
The committee has also criticised senior managers for prioritising profits over the safety of mine workers.
WATCH: Four miners dead at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof mine
Additional reporting by Kgomotso Modise.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Eskom: Messages warning of blackouts are false
-
‘All South Africans must have equal access to land ownership’
-
14 South Africans make it into 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list
-
Spell out land reform plans to remove uncertainty, says IMF
-
[CARTOON] Life's a Beach for the KZN ANC
-
[WATCH] SA could face 'unled revolution,' Malema warns
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.