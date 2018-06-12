-
Senior govt official faces hearing over derogatory remarks
The Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) CFO Phumzile Mda is accused of calling employees monkeys, with witnesses saying they’ve been threatened.
JOHANNESBURG - The Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA) has confirmed that a senior official will face a hearing for allegedly making derogatory remarks about his subordinates.
CFO Phumzile Mda is accused of calling employees monkeys, with witnesses saying they’ve been threatened.
National Treasury has also weighed in, saying its aware of the allegations and takes them seriously.
Some employees at the GPAA’s offices in Pretoria have told Eyewitness News that they cannot continue working with a superior who does not respect them.
Agency spokesperson Mack Lewete says a hearing into Mda’s conduct is underway.
“We hope we’ll get a conclusion out of that hearing on the decision for the way forward.”
According to Chapter 7 of the senior management handbook, when there are serious allegations against a senior employee, he or she should be suspended while a hearing is in place.
More than 20 staffers from the corporate finance and the budget office within the agency have signed a petition against Mda’s leadership, which Lewete says forms part of the hearing.
Mda referred all queries to the agency’s spokesperson.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
