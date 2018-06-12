Sassa uncovers fraud involving 4,000 beneficiaries
While investigations are still underway, Sassa says the fraud is unrelated to the transition to its new payment system with the Post Office.
CAPE TOWN - The Social Security Agency of South Africa (Sassa) says it's investigating the manipulation of its payment systems and has uncovered fraud involving 4,000 beneficiaries.
Sassa says it intercepted the payments before the money could be paid during its last payment cycle.
Sassa says its internal controls picked up the fraud in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.
The agency says the fraud was not picked up in its enrollment process, rather attempts were made to manipulate the files of existing grant recipients.
The agency's Kgomoco Diseko said: “It applies to a genuine grant to individuals but which has been amended to increase the value of the grant.”
Diseko says the Reserve Bank was contacted to stop the additional payments before they could be made and Sassa is investigating who's responsible.
“Anybody found to have committed anything of this nature, will be taken through a legal process.”
The agency is currently on a major drive to minimise cash payments and to issue new Post Office cards to grant recipients.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
