SAHRC condemns destruction of schools

CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commision has condemned the destruction of schools and other infrastructure following the torching of three schools last week.

In Mpumalanga, angry residents set buildings at two different schools alight following a by-election in the Dr JS Moroka Municipality.

Additionally, a school in the North West was also torched last week.

The commission says the destruction of educational institutions strips children of their right to a basic education.

Spokesperson Gail Smith said: “So the burning of infrastructure then has a detrimental impact on people’s human rights, and as such, the commission is very concerned about it. We have had a national hearing on it, we made recommendations related to it. However, we remain deeply concerned that communities are still resorting to burning down schools and other important infrastructure.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)