Riebeek Kasteel CPF warns of threat to continue violent protests
Service delivery demonstrations erupted there on Monday which saw shops being looted.
CAPE TOWN - The town of Riebeek Kasteel has become the latest location of violent protests.
Service delivery demonstrations erupted there on Monday which saw shops being looted.
The Riebeek Kasteel community policing forum's Roger Roman says that protesting residents of Esterhof are living in appalling conditions.
“The primary one is housing. Secondly, there are general service delivery concerns. Thirdly, there’s overwhelming poverty, unemployment, drugs and alcohol are devastating the community and policing is almost non-existent There’s no law and order left. This is the alternative.”
Roman says that protesters have threatened to continue demonstrating on Tuesday morning.
“Kasteel bottle stores have been looted which adds further anger to the whole protest. Vehicles and police have been stoned. Police have brought in several reinforcements including public order policing.”
WATCH: Mapping Cape Town's housing protests
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[CARTOON] Life's a Beach for the KZN ANC
-
WC ANC considers no-confidence motion against Zille over colonialism tweets
-
Media still not allowed to interview, photograph Marli van Breda
-
City of Joburg gives ANC until Friday to pay up R300k or lose property
-
ANC WC 'vindicated' by Mkhwebane’s finding on Zille's colonialism tweets
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 8 June 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.