Riebeek Kasteel CPF warns of threat to continue violent protests

Service delivery demonstrations erupted there on Monday which saw shops being looted.

CAPE TOWN - The town of Riebeek Kasteel has become the latest location of violent protests.

Service delivery demonstrations erupted there on Monday which saw shops being looted.

The Riebeek Kasteel community policing forum's Roger Roman says that protesting residents of Esterhof are living in appalling conditions.

“The primary one is housing. Secondly, there are general service delivery concerns. Thirdly, there’s overwhelming poverty, unemployment, drugs and alcohol are devastating the community and policing is almost non-existent There’s no law and order left. This is the alternative.”

Roman says that protesters have threatened to continue demonstrating on Tuesday morning.

“Kasteel bottle stores have been looted which adds further anger to the whole protest. Vehicles and police have been stoned. Police have brought in several reinforcements including public order policing.”

WATCH: Mapping Cape Town's housing protests

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)