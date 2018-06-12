Residents mark out plots of land in Philippi

Philippi is among areas where there have been violent demonstrations over the past few months - mostly due to a lack of housing and land.

CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officials are monitoring a section of Philippi where residents have marked out plots of land.

Law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said: “A group of people is marking out plots in Samora Machel, law enforcement is monitoring the area and everything is currently quiet.”