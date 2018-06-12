Protesters against cash-in-transit heists hand over memorandum to MEC’s office

Operators in the cash-in-transit sector have accused government of being slow to address their many demands, especially in dealing with the spike in brazen crimes across the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Leaders of the Motor Transport Workers Union have handed over a memorandum to the office of Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane as part of Tuesday’s massive march in the Johannesburg CBD.

Workers marched from Braamfontein and gathered outside the provincial legislature building.

Operators in the cash-in-transit sector have accused government of being slow to address their many demands, especially in dealing with the spike in brazen crimes across the country.

Hundreds of security workers have gathered in Johannesburg CBD; their list of demands has been received by representatives from the Gauteng community safety office.

The memorandum read by the union’s general secretary Mdumiseni Mabaso demands the regulation of proper training for workers, adequate parking facilities for cash-in-transit vehicles and an assurance that no random searches of these vans will be carried out by police.

The office of the MEC is expected to respond soon.

