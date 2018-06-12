Popular Topics
Protesters against cash-in-transit heists hand over memorandum to MEC’s office

Operators in the cash-in-transit sector have accused government of being slow to address their many demands, especially in dealing with the spike in brazen crimes across the country.

Security workers and G4S vans seen during a protest in Johannesburg against cash-in-transit heists on 12 June 2018. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
Security workers and G4S vans seen during a protest in Johannesburg against cash-in-transit heists on 12 June 2018. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN
JOHANNESBURG - Leaders of the Motor Transport Workers Union have handed over a memorandum to the office of Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane as part of Tuesday’s massive march in the Johannesburg CBD.

Workers marched from Braamfontein and gathered outside the provincial legislature building.

Operators in the cash-in-transit sector have accused government of being slow to address their many demands, especially in dealing with the spike in brazen crimes across the country.

Hundreds of security workers have gathered in Johannesburg CBD; their list of demands has been received by representatives from the Gauteng community safety office.

The memorandum read by the union’s general secretary Mdumiseni Mabaso demands the regulation of proper training for workers, adequate parking facilities for cash-in-transit vehicles and an assurance that no random searches of these vans will be carried out by police.

The office of the MEC is expected to respond soon.

