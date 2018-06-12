Planned strike by NUM & Numsa over pay increases at Eskom is ‘illegal’
They’re unhappy at the utility's decision not to increase salaries.
CAPE TOWN - Two unions representing Eskom workers will lead a one-day strike this week.
Workers affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) will down tools on Thursday.
They’re unhappy at the utility's decision not to increase salaries. Eskom says this is to rein in costs.
Unions are angered at the power utility's 0% pay hike offer. Organised labour is demanding, among other things, a 15% pay increase.
Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says the strike will be illegal as the power utility has been declared an essential service provider.
“The company is finding itself in a very difficult financial situation, which is why management and the board have taken a decision not to offer salary adjustments. We would like to remind employees that in terms of the law they are not supposed to go on strike because Eskom has been designated as an essential service provider.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
