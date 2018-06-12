Outa demands Public Protector acts against Dlamini over Sassa contracts
Outa claims Bathabile Dlamini lied to Parliament about two contracts from Project Mikondzo Event Management Services and the Integrated Community Registration Outreach Programme.
CAPE TOWN - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is demanding the Public Protector take action against former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini and the South Africa Social Security Agency (Sassa) for alleged wrongdoing.
Outa claims Dlamini and her former department lied to Parliament about two contracts from Project Mikondzo Event Management Services and the Integrated Community Registration Outreach Programme.
These projects were run by Sassa.
The non-profit organisation claims the awarding of the contracts were irregular.
Outa’s Dominique Msibi says they've handed in a complaint detailing alleged wrongdoing by Dlamini, other department and Sassa officials to the Public Protector's office earlier on Tuesday.
“Her [Dlamini] irresponsible, unconstitutional behaviour and disregard for her responsibilities as a minister requires strong, decisive and punitive action.”
EWN has requested comment from Sassa and Dlamini’s spokesperson but has not received any response yet.
The Public Protector’s office is also yet to confirm whether it is looking into Outa’s allegations.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
