Officer testifies in trial of self-confessed child killer Saunders
Constable Bradley Spogter has testified to receiving a call while based at the Elsies River Police Station on the night of 14 May 2017.
CAPE TOWN - The arresting officer has testified in the trial against a man who has admitted to killing three-year-old Courtney Pieters in Elsies River in May last year.
Mortimer Saunders has confessed to poisoning, beating, choking and suffocating the child because she was annoying him, but denies raping her.
The State has not accepted his pleas and is prosecuting him on charges of premeditated murder and rape.
#CourtneyPieters The trial of alleged child killer, Mortimer Saunders continues in the WC High Court today. LI pic.twitter.com/CxDlrPEQxa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 12, 2018
The caller, a woman who wanted to remain anonymous, asked him whether Saunders was still being sought.
She then directed him to a house in Elsies River where the accused would be found.
Spogter headed to the address and knocked on the door. He says he found Saunders watching television.
The court has heard, the self-confessed child killer stood up and walked away, but Spogter grabbed him by the jeans, read him his rights and cuffed him.
Saunders was then taken to the Elsies River Police Station.
The constable says the accused remained quiet and gave his full co-operation while the arrest was carried out.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
