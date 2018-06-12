Officer testifies in trial of self-confessed child killer Saunders

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

Officer testifies in trial of self-confessed child killer Saunders

Constable Bradley Spogter has testified to receiving a call while based at the Elsies River Police Station on the night of 14 May 2017.

Mortimer Saunders in the dock at the Western Cape High Court on Monday morning 28 May 2018. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
Mortimer Saunders in the dock at the Western Cape High Court on Monday morning 28 May 2018. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
21 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The arresting officer has testified in the trial against a man who has admitted to killing three-year-old Courtney Pieters in Elsies River in May last year.

Mortimer Saunders has confessed to poisoning, beating, choking and suffocating the child because she was annoying him, but denies raping her.

The State has not accepted his pleas and is prosecuting him on charges of premeditated murder and rape.

Constable Bradley Spogter has testified to receiving a call while based at the Elsies River Police Station on the night of 14 May 2017.

The caller, a woman who wanted to remain anonymous, asked him whether Saunders was still being sought.

She then directed him to a house in Elsies River where the accused would be found.

Spogter headed to the address and knocked on the door. He says he found Saunders watching television.

The court has heard, the self-confessed child killer stood up and walked away, but Spogter grabbed him by the jeans, read him his rights and cuffed him.

Saunders was then taken to the Elsies River Police Station.

The constable says the accused remained quiet and gave his full co-operation while the arrest was carried out.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA