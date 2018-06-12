NUM: Workers not responsible for corruption, mismanagement at Eskom
The power utility has told workers that it cannot afford to pay workers increases in the next financial year.
CAPE TOWN - Eskom workers aligned to the National Union of Mineworker (NUM) will embark on a nationwide march calling for a 15% increase.
The power utility has told workers that it cannot afford to pay workers increases in the next financial year.
Num spokesperson Livhuwani Mamburu said: “The workers are not responsible for corruption and mismanagement of millions [at Eskom]. Our members are demanding 15% wage increase, they’re not gonna back down. They are going to fight to the end.”
Mamburu explains the union's plans for Thursday’s march.
“We are marching to Eskom on Thursday [and] our members will be attending in large numbers. We [are] going to the CCMA for negotiations. We want to exhaust all the legal processes, including being part of the CCMA, also with the Eskom board.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Eskom: Messages warning of blackouts are false
-
14 South Africans make it into 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list
-
Spell out land reform plans to remove uncertainty, says IMF
-
[WATCH] SA could face 'unled revolution,' Malema warns
-
Law expert slams ‘preposterous’ findings on Zille’s colonialism tweets
-
[CARTOON] Life's a Beach for the KZN ANC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.