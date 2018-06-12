NUM: Workers not responsible for corruption, mismanagement at Eskom

The power utility has told workers that it cannot afford to pay workers increases in the next financial year.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom workers aligned to the National Union of Mineworker (NUM) will embark on a nationwide march calling for a 15% increase.

Num spokesperson Livhuwani Mamburu said: “The workers are not responsible for corruption and mismanagement of millions [at Eskom]. Our members are demanding 15% wage increase, they’re not gonna back down. They are going to fight to the end.”

Mamburu explains the union's plans for Thursday’s march.

“We are marching to Eskom on Thursday [and] our members will be attending in large numbers. We [are] going to the CCMA for negotiations. We want to exhaust all the legal processes, including being part of the CCMA, also with the Eskom board.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)