NUM: Workers not responsible for corruption, mismanagement at Eskom

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

NUM: Workers not responsible for corruption, mismanagement at Eskom

The power utility has told workers that it cannot afford to pay workers increases in the next financial year.

Picture: Supplied.
Picture: Supplied.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Eskom workers aligned to the National Union of Mineworker (NUM) will embark on a nationwide march calling for a 15% increase.

The power utility has told workers that it cannot afford to pay workers increases in the next financial year.

Num spokesperson Livhuwani Mamburu said: “The workers are not responsible for corruption and mismanagement of millions [at Eskom]. Our members are demanding 15% wage increase, they’re not gonna back down. They are going to fight to the end.”

Mamburu explains the union's plans for Thursday’s march.

“We are marching to Eskom on Thursday [and] our members will be attending in large numbers. We [are] going to the CCMA for negotiations. We want to exhaust all the legal processes, including being part of the CCMA, also with the Eskom board.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA