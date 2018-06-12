NUM questions Sibanye-Stillwater’s account of miners’ deaths
The National Union of Mineworkers bosses have been in meetings with mine management after five workers entered an abandoned shaft on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says it's picked up inconsistencies in Sibanye- Stillwater’s account of how four miners were killed at its Kloof Ikamva Mine near Westonaria.
Union bosses have been in meetings with mine management after five workers entered an abandoned shaft on Monday.
Three bodies have so far been recovered, while teams work to retrieve a fourth.
One more miner remains unaccounted for.
WATCH: Four miners dead at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof Ikamva Mine
Sibanye Gold management says it will be investigating why the five miners entered the abandoned shaft on Monday, considering that’s it’s no longer operational.
But the NUM’s Peter Bailey says it’s clear that the men were working on the instructions of mine bosses.
“They said that the mine overseer had a meeting with the shift boss in that area. Now, naturally, if there was a meeting that means an instruction must have been given.”
He says there have been suggestions that management was considering reopening the shaft.
“The ore body quality in that area is mining, and that it would happen either within the next two or three months.”
Bailey says currently the union’s priority is to retrieve the remaining body or bodies, and only after that will they seek clear answers from management.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
