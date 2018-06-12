NUM, Numsa reject Eskom’s 0% wage increase offer
The unions are demanding a 15% wage increase across the board and R2,000 housing allowance increase, among other demands.
JOHANNESBURG - National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) have both officially rejected Eskom’s 0% wage offer, saying the state-owned power utility cannot plead poverty because its “dealing with a self-imposed crisis”.
Last week, wage negotiations at Eskom collapsed after unions walked out, saying the power utility was negotiating in bad faith.
Numsa's Irvin Jim said: “On what basis can the CEOs receive the huge salaries that they continue to receive? They don’t negotiate to get their luxurious salaries that are exorbitant, they just impose it on themselves, but suddenly if you’re an Eskom worker, you get told that you deserve no salary increase.”
The unions have announced their members will be staging a lunchtime demonstration at Eskom’s headquarters on Thursday while union officials demand an urgent meeting with the Eskom board, energy minister and the president.
