Nersa receives Eskom's motion to take tariffs on judicial review

Job Summit initiative aims to create 50k rail sector jobs in next 3 years
Business
The regulator says it's studying that motion and will decide its next step within the time allowed by the High Court.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has confirmed it's received notice of a motion by Eskom to take its decision on tariffs on judicial review.
The regulator says it's studying that motion and will decide its next step within the time allowed by the High Court.
Nersa granted the utility a 5.2% electricity tariff increase despite Eskom’s application for a hike of 19.9%.
On Monday, the utility said it believed Nersa would review its decision.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.