Nersa receives Eskom's motion to take tariffs on judicial review

The regulator says it's studying that motion and will decide its next step within the time allowed by the High Court.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has confirmed it's received notice of a motion by Eskom to take its decision on tariffs on judicial review.

The regulator says it's studying that motion and will decide its next step within the time allowed by the High Court.

Nersa granted the utility a 5.2% electricity tariff increase despite Eskom’s application for a hike of 19.9%.

On Monday, the utility said it believed Nersa would review its decision.