Nersa receives Eskom's motion to take tariffs on judicial review

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

Nersa receives Eskom's motion to take tariffs on judicial review

The regulator says it's studying that motion and will decide its next step within the time allowed by the High Court.

FILE: Nersa on Friday announced its decision on Eskom’s revenue application for 2018/2019 financial year. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
FILE: Nersa on Friday announced its decision on Eskom’s revenue application for 2018/2019 financial year. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has confirmed it's received notice of a motion by Eskom to take its decision on tariffs on judicial review.

The regulator says it's studying that motion and will decide its next step within the time allowed by the High Court.

Nersa granted the utility a 5.2% electricity tariff increase despite Eskom’s application for a hike of 19.9%.

On Monday, the utility said it believed Nersa would review its decision.

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA