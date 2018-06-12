Moyane demands disciplinary hearing against him starts asap
President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended Moyane in March and recently appointed a commission of inquiry to investigate revenue collection under his leadership.
JOHANNESBURG - Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) boss Tom Moyane has fired off a fresh salvo at President Cyril Ramaphosa demanding, in a legal letter, that the disciplinary hearing against him start as a matter of urgency, so he can clear his name.
TimesLIVE, which has obtained a copy of the letter, is reporting that Moyane’s attorney Eric Mabuza sent the letter to the president on Tuesday morning.
Mabuza reportedly says, in a letter to President Ramaphosa, the delays in providing his client with an opportunity to clear his name are becoming intolerable and costly.
Mabuza urges the president to treat the Moyane matter with utmost urgency because it’s in the interest of the public and in the interest of the economy.
The attorney reminds Ramaphosa that he undertook to submit an affidavit setting out the allegations against his client by last Friday, but he has failed to do so.
Mabuza says such behaviour is extremely unacceptable, unprofessional and discourteous.
LISTEN: Tom Moyane has been treated unfairly, says lawyer
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
