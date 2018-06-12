Motshekga calls for harsher sentences for people convicted of damaging schools

Motshekga says the department spends millions on repairing damaged infrastructure caused by protesters.

JOHANNESBURG - More than 20 state schools have been attacked in protests nationwide this year so far.

It's for this reason that Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is calling for harsher sentences for people convicted of damaging schools.

Motshekga says the department spends millions on repairing damaged infrastructure caused by protesters. She has called on community members to come forward with information that might lead to arrests.

“The first appeal is to communities because these schools are in communities, people know who burn the schools. You know, when I grew up in the township, we knew if you took just a school door, we used to say 'he’s carrying 15 years on his head'. Because we knew just touching a school, it’s not only a money issue, it’s a generational issue.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)