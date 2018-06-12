Mitchells Plain father arrested after 2 girls die in wendy house fire

According to police, it is alleged that the parents had left the children alone at home at the time of the incident.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a 30-year-old father after two girls died in a fire in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday.

The girls, aged six months and three years old, died in a wendy house at around 3 am.

A child neglect case was registered for investigation.

Councillor Joan Woodman says the family is traumatised by the tragic incident and have activated assistance.

“I have been in touch with the disaster relief management that will be going there to assess and see if we can get the material to re-do the little Wendy section at the back and I’ve also been in touch with Sassa and they will be popping in this afternoon to see how they can assist.”

The arrested suspect is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.