Mitchells Plain father arrested after 2 girls die in wendy house fire
According to police, it is alleged that the parents had left the children alone at home at the time of the incident.
CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a 30-year-old father after two girls died in a fire in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday.
The girls, aged six months and three years old, died in a wendy house at around 3 am.
According to police, it is alleged that the parents had left the children alone at home at the time of the incident.
A child neglect case was registered for investigation.
Councillor Joan Woodman says the family is traumatised by the tragic incident and have activated assistance.
“I have been in touch with the disaster relief management that will be going there to assess and see if we can get the material to re-do the little Wendy section at the back and I’ve also been in touch with Sassa and they will be popping in this afternoon to see how they can assist.”
The arrested suspect is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Popular in Local
-
Eskom: Messages warning of blackouts are false
-
14 South Africans make it into 2018 Forbes Africa under 30 list
-
Spell out land reform plans to remove uncertainty, says IMF
-
[WATCH] SA could face 'unled revolution,' Malema warns
-
Law expert slams ‘preposterous’ findings on Zille’s colonialism tweets
-
[CARTOON] Life's a Beach for the KZN ANC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.