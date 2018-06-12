Media still not allowed to interview, photograph Marli van Breda

Marli van Breda's brother, Henri, was also ordered not to have any communication with his younger sister.

CAPE TOWN - It's not only convicted killer Henri van Breda who has to stay away from his younger sister, the media has to as well.

Van Breda was sentenced to three life-terms for killing his parents and older brother, and an additional 15 years imprisonment for the attempted murder of his sister, Marli. He attacked his family at their Stellenbosch home in 2015.

Van Breda was first arrested and released on bail in 2016. He was ordered not to have any communication with his younger sister.

During sentencing proceedings, it emerged in a social worker's report that he had remained in contact with her via WhatsApp.

However, it's not clear whether this continued after the bail conditions were set.

The 19-year-old’s curator, advocate Louise Buikman, who was appointed to take over her affairs shortly after the attacks, has approached the court to extend her appointment.

The teenager had suffered severe head wounds in the attack, which led to retrograde amnesia.

Buikman is finalising a report related to future care arrangements for her client which will be heard on 31 July.

Meanwhile, the court order originally put in place for the curatorship prevents the media from interviewing or photographing Marli Van Breda without Buikman's consent.

