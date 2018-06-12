Mashaba suspends MMC for declaring Joburg a 'friend of Israel'

Health and Social Development MMC Mpho Phalatse made the comments at the South African Friend of Israel national conference at the weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - City of Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba has suspended one of his councillors for publicly declaring that the city is a friend of Israel.

This is what Mpho Phalatse said at the weekend.

"I am a friend of Israel and the City of Johannesburg is a friend of Israel."

Herman Mashaba says he was disappointed that the Councillor attributed her personal remarks to the city.

"It is for this reason that I've taken the decision as the executive mayor of Johannesburg to suspend MMC Phalatse pending an investigation into the full and proper context which these remarks were heard."

Mashaba says the conflict in the Middle East is complex and requires a sensitive approach.