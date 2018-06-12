Mantashe condemns latest Sibanye-Stillwater mine deaths
Four miners have died at the firm's mine in Westonaria, while a fifth employee is still unaccounted for.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has condemned the recent mining tragedy at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof Ikamva mine, calling on the industry to strengthen safety measures at its operations.
Four miners have died at the mine in Westonaria, while a fifth employee is still unaccounted for.
The minister says this is the seventh accident at a Sibanye-Stillwater mine, making the company the biggest contributor to fatalities in the sector since the beginning of the year.
Spokesperson Nathi Shabangu said: “It’s the primary responsibility of every employer to provide a safe working space for its workers. Government has the responsibility to enforce the laws governing health and safety in the industry. Workers fought for the right to refuse to work in dangerous conditions. This right must be enforced by the workers themselves.”
Parliament’s committee for Mineral Resources has also reacted to the recent deaths.
The committee has questioned why mine managers are still employed while they fail to ensure the safety of workers.
The committee has also criticised senior managers for prioritising profits over the safety of mine workers.
Meanwhile, retrieval operations are still underway at the Kloof Ikamva shaft for the fifth miner.
WATCH: Four miners dead at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof mine
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
