Man seriously injured following gyrocopter crash
ER24 says its paramedics arrived on the scene after 14h00 on Tuesday afternoon to find the wrecked aircraft lying on its side in the middle of a field.
CAPE TOWN - A man has been seriously injured when his gyrocopter crashed at an airfield in Petite near Benoni.
A man, believed to be 57-years-old, was found lying in front of the aircraft.
He was treated for numerous serious injuries and was provided with advanced life support.
The patient was airlifted to a nearby private hospital by ER24.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
