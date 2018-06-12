Popular Topics
Man seriously injured following gyrocopter crash

ER24 says its paramedics arrived on the scene after 14h00 on Tuesday afternoon to find the wrecked aircraft lying on its side in the middle of a field.

The scene of a gyrocopter crash near Benoni. Picture: Twitter/@ER24EMS
The scene of a gyrocopter crash near Benoni. Picture: Twitter/@ER24EMS
51 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - A man has been seriously injured when his gyrocopter crashed at an airfield in Petite near Benoni.

ER24 says its paramedics arrived on the scene after 14h00 on Tuesday afternoon to find the wrecked aircraft lying on its side in the middle of a field.

A man, believed to be 57-years-old, was found lying in front of the aircraft.

He was treated for numerous serious injuries and was provided with advanced life support.

The patient was airlifted to a nearby private hospital by ER24.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

