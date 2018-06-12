Man involved in CT murder-suicide not a law enforcement member, says city

Steven de Kock had previously been involved with the city's volunteer law enforcement auxiliary service.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has confirmed a Lotus River man who shot dead his wife and then turned the gun on himself is not a law enforcement member but was a reservist.

The shooting occurred on Monday. Steven de Kock had previously been involved with the city's volunteer law enforcement auxiliary service.

He shot dead his wife before turning the gun on himself.

City officials say while the deceased is no longer considered an active member, they will help the South African Police Service in their probe into the incident if required.

The shooter's wife worked as a teacher at Battswood Primary School near Ottery.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says counselling will be provided to Samantha de Kock's colleagues and learners.

“Our circuit manager visited the school to determine the school’s needs. This is a terribly sad incident and our thoughts are with the educator’s family, friends and the whole schooling community.”

Scores of people have taken to the deceased mother's Facebook page expressing shock, and describing her as a beautiful and kind soul.

