Makhura backs Emfuleni mayor despite placing municipality under administration
On Monday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura announced the decision, saying that the metro is cash-strapped and failing to provide services.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura says that he has confidence in Emfuleni Mayor Jacob Khawe despite placing his municipality under administration.
On Monday, Makhura announced the decision, saying that the metro is cash-strapped and failing to provide services.
Khawe resigned last week after the provincial government indicated its plans to intervene but later withdrew his resignation.
Makhura has confirmed that Khawe was initially unhappy about the decision to place his municipality under administration.
But he says the mayor has now accepted the intervention.
“He has been working with his team, working with our team. Me and him are going to oversee this municipality's turn around.”
He says the mayor is a hard worker.
“I’ve absolute confidence in that Mayor, he’s working very hard. I’ve seen it myself when I went to those areas.”
The provincial government has given itself six months to help stabilise the municipality.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
