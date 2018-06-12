[LISTEN] Why the Public Protector investigated Zille after tweets
Radio 702 | Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says that Western Cape Premier Helen Zille’s tweets on colonialism violated the Constitution and amounts to the incitement of imminent violence.
CAPE TOWN – The office of the Public Protector has explained the reasons for its report on Western Cape Premier Helen Zille.
Following Zille’s tweets on colonialism last year, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released a report, describing Zille’s comments as offensive.
The Public Protector's spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe, explains why she had to investigate the matter.
“The Public Protector, in terms of the Executive Members' [Ethics] Act, is the only institution in the country which can investigate alleged breaches of the executive code of ethics. In other words, no other institution can investigate those allegations. Not everyone can request the Public Protector to launch an investigation into alleged breaches of the code. Only members of Parliament or provincial legislatures can do that.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
