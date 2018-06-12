Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Transnet wasted billions in locomotives deal – Bloomberg report

| Talk Radio 702's Karima Brown speaks to investigative Journalist at Bloomberg Mike Cohen about an investigation report into Transnet’s deal to buy 1,064 new locomotives.

JOHANNESBURG - An investigation by law firm Werksmans Attorneys has found that Transnet wasted billions of rands and broke several regulations after changing the terms of a deal to buy 1,064 new locomotives.

A copy of the Werksmans’ report is in Bloomberg’s possession.

The report has apparently identified “serious breaches of statutes, regulations, corporate governance and unlawful conduct in relation to the transaction”, involving billions of rands.

Talk Radio 702 Karima Brown spoke to investigative Journalist at Bloomberg Mike Cohen to find out more.

For more information listen to the audio above.

