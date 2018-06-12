[LISTEN] Transnet wasted billions in locomotives deal – Bloomberg report
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702's Karima Brown speaks to investigative Journalist at Bloomberg Mike Cohen about an investigation report into Transnet’s deal to buy 1,064 new locomotives.
JOHANNESBURG - An investigation by law firm Werksmans Attorneys has found that Transnet wasted billions of rands and broke several regulations after changing the terms of a deal to buy 1,064 new locomotives.
A copy of the Werksmans’ report is in Bloomberg’s possession.
The report has apparently identified “serious breaches of statutes, regulations, corporate governance and unlawful conduct in relation to the transaction”, involving billions of rands.
Talk Radio 702 Karima Brown spoke to investigative Journalist at Bloomberg Mike Cohen to find out more.
For more information listen to the audio above.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] 'Women should stop being apologetic about making moola'
-
[LISTEN] Social media, internet users vulnerable to cyber threats, attacks
-
[LISTEN] How did Markus Jooste fool Steinhoff investors?
-
[LISTEN] Why the Public Protector investigated Zille after tweets
-
[LISTEN] Nurses respond to National Health Insurance Bill
-
[LISTEN] In conversation with amputee Xolani Luvuno after #2018Comrades
-
[LISTEN] Talking sex with Dr Eve: 'Meditation could increase your libido'
-
[LISTEN] What’s happening in Knysna is madness - WC DA leader
-
[LISTEN] Adopting & raising a child of a different race in South Africa
-
[LISTEN] Good nutrition is essential for good brain function in kids
-
[LISTEN] Phahlane reacts to State’s withdrawal of corruption charges
-
[LISTEN] How plastic pollution harms water, ecosystem
-
[LISTEN] Doping in school sport
-
[LISTEN] Carrim: Lessons to be learnt from Shivambu-Momoniat row
-
[LISTEN] The 'voiceless' network with no contracts, non-expiring data
-
[LISTEN] What's the culture of gun ownership in SA?
-
[LISTEN] Cosatu urges Ramaphosa to axe Motsoaledi
-
[LISTEN] Would you give up all your assets to be a housewife?
-
[LISTEN] 'Knysna looking much better than a year ago'
-
[LISTEN] DA to deal with #KnysnaMayor issue
-
[LISTEN] EFF's Floyd Shivambu responds to row with Ismail Momoniat
-
[LISTEN] Woolworths to stop using non-recyclable plastic bags
-
[LISTEN] Here’s what happens to our bodies in winter
-
[LISTEN] What you need to know about SIM swap scam
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.