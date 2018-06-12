[LISTEN] Social media, internet users vulnerable to cyber threats, attacks
Radio 702 | The CSIR has highlighted the small steps that people can take to ensure they don’t fall victim to cybercrime.
JOHANNESBURG – The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) says the public needs more information on how to protect themselves online.
The CSIR has highlighted the small steps that people can take to ensure they don’t fall victim to cybercrime.
Talk Radio 702's Joanne Joseph spoke to the CSIR's senior security specialist, Muyowa Mutemwa, about their latest scientific research done on cybercrimes.
Listen to the audio above for more.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
