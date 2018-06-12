[LISTEN] 'Premier Makhura has acted without fear or favour'
Radio 702 | The SACP and Cosatu say there are people who are trying to undermine the excellent leadership that David Makhura is giving in the fight against corruption.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) have announced their support to Gauteng Premier David Makhura who has been accused of using state resources to investigate his political opponents.
SACP Gauteng Provincial Secretary and Gauteng MEC for Infrastructure Development Jacob Mamabolo says the premier has acted without fear or favour and has set up mechanisms, institutions, policies and processes in place to deal with matters of corruption.
Mamabolo says there are people who are trying to undermine the excellent leadership that Makhura is giving in the fight against corruption.
Listen to the audio above for more.
