[LISTEN] 'Women should stop being apologetic about making moola'

JOHANNESBURG – Ntombezinhle Jiyane, best known as DJ Zinhle, says she grew up with the principle that no one gives you money for no reason and that has contributed to how she sees, handles and receives money.

DJ Zinhle was named the fourth most powerful celebrity in South Africa for 2016 by Channel24 based on the combined number of followers she had on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

She says saving lessons from her parents have played a big role in how she handles her own finances as a DJ and mother and that having more than one source of income is always best.

“Women are so apologetic about making money. We need to get to the point where we are like, 'We want this big money,’” she adds.

