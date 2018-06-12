[LISTEN] Book review: Why innovation is no longer an option for companies
Radio 702 | Andrew Smith, the co-founder of Yuppiechef, reviews Steven Hoffman’s new book ‘Make Elephants Fly: The Process of Radical Innovation’.
JOHANNESBURG – Talk Radio 702’s Bruce Whitfield spoke to the co-founder of Yuppiechef, Andrew Smith, about author Steven Hoffman’s new book Make Elephants Fly: The Process of Radical Innovation.
The book which is about innovation and organisations didn't go quite well with Smith for several reasons.
“I think the world of business books for me is sort of in three categories and the first one is story… And they can just be honest narratives... and you can take your own learning. And the second group of books is what I call the research books… And then the third group of books, which unfortunately this books falls into for me, is the opinion book… It’s not a story and it’s not research, it’s largely page after page of opinion.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
