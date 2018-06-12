[LISTEN] Book review: Why innovation is no longer an option for companies

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
Go

[LISTEN] Book review: Why innovation is no longer an option for companies

| Andrew Smith, the co-founder of Yuppiechef, reviews Steven Hoffman’s new book ‘Make Elephants Fly: The Process of Radical Innovation’.

JOHANNESBURG – Talk Radio 702’s Bruce Whitfield spoke to the co-founder of Yuppiechef, Andrew Smith, about author Steven Hoffman’s new book Make Elephants Fly: The Process of Radical Innovation.

The book which is about innovation and organisations didn't go quite well with Smith for several reasons.

“I think the world of business books for me is sort of in three categories and the first one is story… And they can just be honest narratives... and you can take your own learning. And the second group of books is what I call the research books… And then the third group of books, which unfortunately this books falls into for me, is the opinion book… It’s not a story and it’s not research, it’s largely page after page of opinion.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA