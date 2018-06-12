Kidnapped Mpumalanga girl (8) found dead
Police say Nokubonga Nonyane's body was found by a passer-by near Hazyview earlier on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police are searching for the criminals responsible for kidnapping and murder an eight-year-old girl.
It’s understood Nokubonga Nonyane was last seen on Friday afternoon while playing with her friends.
Police say her body was found by a passer-by near Hazyview earlier on Tuesday.
The police’s Gerald Sedibe says the motive for the murder is still unknown.
“So far, there’s no one who’s been arrested. And we urge the community to assist us, especially with information that may lead to the arrest of those who are responsible for the death of this little girl.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
