Job Summit initiative aims to create 50k rail sector jobs in next 3 years

The organisation is currently hosting an Africa Rail Conference at the Sandton Conversion Centre, converging over 28 countries across Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - The Jobs Summit initiative is set to sign a pledge with the Rail Road Association, an agreement which is expected to create at least 50,000 jobs in the rail sector in the next three years.

In May, it signed an agreement with the Information Technology Association to provide at least 75,000 jobs in the IT sector in the next three years.

The organisation’s Stefan Lauber says there is a great need for South Africa to create more jobs, particularly for young people.

“A lot of those projects are already on the road. There is a process of upgrading infrastructures.”

The initiative was launched in 2017 by then Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This year, President Ramaphosa committed the government to work with the private sector to fight youth unemployment.

