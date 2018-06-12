Gauteng Premier Makhura worried Joburg city council won’t pass budget

The council on Monday postponed its special sitting to today to allow councillors enough time to review changes to the budget documents.

JOHANNESBURG – As Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba prepares to table his budget for the third time on Tuesday, Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he is very worried that the city council has not been able to pass its budget.

Last week, opposition parties in the city council rejected Mashaba’s R59 billion budget for the second time in two weeks, calling it anti poor-and taking issue with the proposed tariff hikes for water and electricity.

Mashaba will table an amended budget today, hoping the Johannesburg council will approve it.

Makhura, who will place the city under administration if it fails to approve its budget this month, says he is worried.

“Am I worried? Yes I’m worried. Johannesburg is a huge municipality and a primary anchor of this province.”

With reports that the city is cash-strapped, Makhura says his government has a close monitoring systems with finances of municipalities.

“If there’s a gap, we’ll not sit back, we’ll move in and address the challenge.”

The Johannesburg Council has only this month to pass its budget or face being placed under administration.

