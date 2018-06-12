‘Executives must be held accountable for mineworkers’ deaths’

Four miners have died at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof Ikamva mine, making the company the biggest contributor to mining deaths this year.

CAPE TOWN - Chairman of Parliament's mineral resources committee says mining executives must be held accountable for the deaths of miners.

Zet Luzipho says shareholders can't continue to enrich themselves on the back of dead miners without consequences.

Another miner is still unaccounted for.

Luzipho said: “I wish to know whether the executives there at Sibanye get paid bonuses even when they are failing dismally, because this is a dismal failure. Unfortunately, some of us are not prepared to join the bandwagon. This thing has to stop.”

He says shareholders have a responsibility to ensure the safety of miners.

“I wish to know that the shareholders of Sibanye... what do they say when they get their dividends and take them home when that money is done at the back of dead mineworkers.”