[EXCLUSIVE] Bheki Cele initiates probe into Robert McBride
Two weeks ago, EWN reported that principal investigator Cedrick Nkabinde had written to Cele accusing Ipid head Robert McBride of unlawful and unethical conduct.
PRETORIA - Eyewitness News can reveal Police Minister Bheki Cele has initiated an investigation into Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride based on the allegations of a disgruntled senior investigator.
Two weeks ago, EWN reported that principal investigator Cedrick Nkabinde had written to Cele accusing McBride of unlawful and unethical conduct.
The watchdog body has hit back, saying Nkabinde is part of a plan to undermine several high-profile investigations.
In a letter which EWN has seen, Cele urged McBride to reverse any decision or imminent decision taken against Nkabinde - including his recent suspension.
Cele says McBride’s cooperation in this matter will be appreciated.
The minister sent the correspondence to inform the head of Ipid that he’s initiated a probe based on Nkabinde’s allegations.
While Cele’s spokesperson Nonkululeko Phokane confirmed the authenticity of the letter, both she and Ipid’s Moses Dlamini declined to comment on its contents.
Popular in Local
-
Eskom: Messages warning of blackouts are false
-
Eskom strike looms over pay increases
-
Sassa uncovers fraud involving 4,000 beneficiaries
-
Planned strike by NUM & Numsa over pay increases at Eskom is ‘illegal’
-
[WATCH] SA could face 'unled revolution,' Malema warns
-
Law expert slams ‘preposterous’ findings on Zille’s colonialism tweets
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.