[EXCLUSIVE] Bheki Cele initiates probe into Robert McBride

Two weeks ago, EWN reported that principal investigator Cedrick Nkabinde had written to Cele accusing Ipid head Robert McBride of unlawful and unethical conduct.

FILE: Ipid head Robert McBride. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: Ipid head Robert McBride. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - Eyewitness News can reveal Police Minister Bheki Cele has initiated an investigation into Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride based on the allegations of a disgruntled senior investigator.

Two weeks ago, EWN reported that principal investigator Cedrick Nkabinde had written to Cele accusing McBride of unlawful and unethical conduct.

The watchdog body has hit back, saying Nkabinde is part of a plan to undermine several high-profile investigations.

In a letter which EWN has seen, Cele urged McBride to reverse any decision or imminent decision taken against Nkabinde - including his recent suspension.

Cele says McBride’s cooperation in this matter will be appreciated.

The minister sent the correspondence to inform the head of Ipid that he’s initiated a probe based on Nkabinde’s allegations.

While Cele’s spokesperson Nonkululeko Phokane confirmed the authenticity of the letter, both she and Ipid’s Moses Dlamini declined to comment on its contents.

