Eskom: Messages warning of blackouts are false
In a voice note that’s doing the rounds on social media, people are being warned to expect power cuts this Thursday to coincide with a confirmed one-day strike.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says messages warning of blackouts are false.
In a voice note that’s doing the rounds on social media, people are being warned to expect power cuts this Thursday to coincide with a confirmed one-day strike.
However, Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says there’s no cause for concern.
“We’d like to put it on record that there are no plans by Eskom to implement load shedding. We’ve noted some of the plans by some of the workers within Eskom to go on an industrial action, but we've activated our contingency plan to keep the lights on.”
Workers affiliated to the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) will down tools on Thursday.
They’re unhappy at the utility's decision not to increase salaries. Eskom says this is to rein in costs.
Unions are angered at the power utility's 0% pay hike offer. Organised labour is demanding, among other things, a 15% pay increase.
Phasiwe says the strike will be illegal as the power utility has been declared an essential service provider.
Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.