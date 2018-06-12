Death toll at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof mine rises to four

Trump says that North Korea to denuclearise 'very, very quickly'
JOHANNESBURG – Sibanye-Stillwater mine has confirmed that the body of a fourth miner trapped at its Kloof Ikamva shaft near Westonaria has been found.
It is understood that five miners entered an abandoned shaft with poor ventilation on Monday.
The workers are said to have died from heat exhaustion. One miner is still unaccounted for.
Specialised teams are still working on locating a fifth miner.
