DA will take 'decisive action' against Mark Willemse's 'defiance'
The party’s Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse’s appointment is unacceptable.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says Knysna Mayor Mark Willemse is in clear defiance of the party following his resignation as Eden District Council Speaker.
DA seniors asked Willemse to resign from his newly elected position last Friday after former Knysna mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies was ejected in a motion of no confidence.
Willemse filled both the positions of Knysna mayor and Eden District Council Speaker at the time.
DA provincial officials have slammed the move during which Bouw-Spies was removed from her position.
They say it’s unacceptable for DA councillors to have sided with the opposition during the no-confidence vote.
The party’s Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says Willemse’s appointment is unacceptable.
“We were very clear that he must resign as the mayor and not as the Speaker of Eden District Council. Clearly, he decided not to do that, so we will then have to take decisive action against that kind of defiance as the party.”
LISTEN: What’s happening in Knysna is madness - WC DA leader
But Willemse says he’s taking legal advice on the matter.
“The clauses that they’ve quoted pertain to the selection of the mayor during the electoral process, which are irrelevant in this situation because I was elected directly by the council of Knysna.”
It’s believed the DA’s Federal Executive is dealing with this and other matters on Tuesday.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
