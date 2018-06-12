DA's Stellenbosch council Speaker faces vote of no confidence

Officials this past weekend considered Donovan Joubert's reasons why he should not resign.

CAPE TOWN - From Cape Town to Knysna to Stellenbosch, the Democratic Alliance (DA) is having to put out a rash of political fires.

The party’s federal executive has given the go-ahead for the Stellenbosch town council to introduce a motion of no confidence against its Speaker.

Officials this past weekend considered Donovan Joubert's reasons why he should not resign.

The DA caucus in the Stellenbosch municipality indicated in April they want Speaker Donovan Joubert to vacate his position.

He then had to provide reasons why he should not be sacked.

DA federal council chairperson James Selfe explains: “We have given permission for the Stellenbosch council to introduce a motion of no confidence in him and that will take place in due course.”

Selfe says the party's federal legal commission is also dealing with responses from George Mayor Melvin Naik. The DA informed him of the termination of his party membership last week.

It's believed Naik canvassed DA members to support an opposition sponsored motion of no confidence against the council Speaker and deputy mayor.

In Matzikama, an election panel will be convened to elect a new mayor after Rhenda Stephan resigned from the position.

In Berg River, Evert Manuel also resigned as mayor ahead of a special council meeting last month.

In Knysna, the DA’s Eleanore Bouw-Spies was ousted as mayor following a motion of no confidence tabled by the ANC. The Speaker of the Eden District municipality, the DA’s Mark Willemse, is the new mayor. However, the party has called on him to step down. He has since resigned as the Eden district council's Speaker.

Meanwhile, Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will have to wait a few more weeks before she learns if the DA acted unlawfully in sacking her. De Lille is challenging the party’s decision in the Western Cape High Court. The DA rescinded De Lille's party membership, saying she publicly declared she would resign from the party. The court has, however, suspended that decision pending the application.

The former PAC and ID stalwart maintains she's the victim, with the DA dead set on removing her without proof that she's done anything wrong. The party argues she's lost the confidence of the caucus in council and is not fit to hold office.

WATCH: DA argue De Lille’s relationship with party had broken down

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)