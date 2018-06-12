DA’s Steenhuisen to meet with MPs over proposed inquiry into Public Protector

The DA has been calling for Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s removal for months, citing damning court judgments against her.

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip John Steenhuisen will meet with Parliament’s justice committee on Wednesday to discuss the proposed inquiry into the Public Protector’s fitness to hold office.

The committee will be hearing Steenhuisen’s request for the inquiry. The DA has been calling for Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s removal for months, citing damning court judgments against her.

Steenhuisen wrote to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete last year asking her to institute the inquiry into Mkhwebane.

“Given the numerous scandals and embarrassments that she’s [bestowed] upon this important constitutional office, most notably around the Absa Bankorp matter where it was found she had completely overstepped her mandate, completely misunderstood her role in terms of the law and trespassed onto Parliament’s authority to amend laws.”

Last year Mkhwebane, whose job is to ensure proper conduct in public office, sparked a political row and a big sell-off of the rand when she proposed the change in the South African Reserve Bank's monetary policy target in June.

Sarb governor Lesetja Kganyago filed a court challenge to quash the recommendation, arguing that Mkhwebane went beyond the scope of her own mandate and describing the proposal as reckless.

In August last year, High Court Judge John Murphy said Mkhwebane’s proposal lacked merit, in a ruling welcomed by the Reserve Bank.

The court found that Mkhwebane did not fully understand her Constitutional duty to be impartial and to perform her functions without fear, favour or prejudice. The bench imposed the personal costs order to express its displeasure with the manner in which she conducted herself.

Her office later explained she made a legal crafting error in her report on the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank.

Additional reporting by Barry Bateman & Reuters.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)